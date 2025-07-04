Slice Of Life: Chef’s Picks And Warm Up Practices

MOST OF US leave work behind when we clock off for the night, which is why most of us are not pizzaiolos. Local chefs in the pie game are highly opinionated about the art form even when it doesn’t involve a pizza of their making. We spoke with the cream of the Indy crop to get their go-to pizzerias, how to best reheat a cold slice, and insider tips on how to get the best delivery experience.

Chef’s Picks

Nick Pastrick, Hey Now Pizza

“These are the places that produced me as a pizza maker.”

Just Pizza & Grill

3852 E. 10th St., 317-359-2446

Aunt Polly’s Pizza

5339 English Ave., 317-638-3663

Byrne’s Grilled Pizza

5615 N. Illinois St., 317-737-2056

Luke Tobias, Futuro

“Full disclosure:

If a pizza exists, I’ll eat it.”

Enzo Pizza

3940 Madison Ave., 317-808-2284

Daredevil Hall

2721 E. 86th St., 317-757-2888



The Original Noble Roman’s

7201 W. 10th St., 317-247-9161

“A lot of days, I’ll get off a 12-hour shift at Sam’s, go home, and order a pizza for delivery.”

Some Guys Pizza Pasta Grill

6235 Allisonville Rd., 317-257-1364

Roselli’s

4335 W. 106th St., Carmel,

317-228-9090

Abbiocco Pizzeria

The Garage food hall, 317-875-1666

The Heat Is On

Sure, you can just zap your leftover slice in the microwave, as long as you eat it within minutes. And cold pizza for breakfast is one of life’s greatest joys. But you can revive your refrigerated pie to pizzeria-level status with just a little extra work. Trust us, it’s worth it.

Multiple slices do best in an oven preheated to 475 degrees, with a cast-iron skillet or pizza stone on the middle rack before you start heating. Drop the leftovers on the hot vessel’s surface for 4-5 minutes for Detroit or deep-dish styles, 2-3 minutes for NY or thin styles. A single slice comes out nearly new from an air fryer set to 350 degrees. Set your timer for 2-4 minutes and keep an eye on it; things can go from hot to burnt fast. Crisp crusts turn floppy in the fridge, but time atop the stove can salvage them. Grab a skillet—nonstick is fine; cast iron is ideal—and heat until a drip of water sizzles in the pan, drop in the slice and an ice cube and tightly cover. The water from the melted ice will steam the toppings back to life, while the hot surface will reinvigorate the crust.

30 Minutes Or Less

Pizza once ruled the delivery roost, but the advent of apps means most foods can be at your door in a flash. But pizza comes with its own specific set of concerns. We spoke with local pizzaiolos and a slew of local delivery drivers for tips on how to get the best delivery experience possible.