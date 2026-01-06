1. Fill your favorite glass with ice. Add 5 drops of saline solution, which you can pre-make using a 5:1 mix of warm water and Maldon sea salt, well-stirred.

2. Add 1 oz. of Lyre’s Coffee Liqueur

3. Gently pour non-alcoholic Lambrusco to fill the rest of the glass. Katie likes the zero-proof version made by Surely. Stir gently to combine.

4. Slice a thin strip of peel from a fresh orange. Then twist the peel (this is called “expressing”) directly over the top of the drink. This will release its oils and add sensory interest.

5. To garnish, place the orange peel in the drink with a sprig of rosemary. Extra credit: Have a small butane torch or lighter on hand? If so, quickly singe the top of the rosemary to add a smoky final note to the mocktail.