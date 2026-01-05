Eiffel Waffle

Hot and crispy on the outside with a soft, fluffy interior, these made-to-order waffle cones are the perfect wrap for scoops of ice cream and fun garnishes.

8594 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-567-4009

Tsaocaa

Served hot off the griddled iron, these traditional egg waffles stay true to the Hong Kong style, filling the air with sweet, toasty aromas as they cook. Available in original, cocoa, matcha, taro, and fruit-flavored options.

530 Massachusetts Ave., 317-735-1948

Chao Vietnamese Street Food

Chao’s vanilla custard waffles reference the chewy Vietnamese dessert bánh bò nuÓng. “We top them with ice cream, fruit, and sweet cream,” says owner Carlos Villagran Arias. 7854 E. 96th St., Fishers, 317-622-8820

Cafe Noricha

The decadent Waffle La Nori drizzles chocolate syrup on a puffy egg waffle, then crowns the whole thing with vanilla ice cream, berries, and bruleed banana.

190 Westfield Rd., Noblesville, 317-762-6262

Harmony Tea Shoppe

For a different kind of waffle cone, this boba franchise nestles a bubble waffle into a cup and then scoops in strawberry, chocolate, or vanilla ice cream. Multiple locations