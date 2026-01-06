WHEN DESCRIBING THE four rookies who joined the four rookies who joined the Indy Ignite women’s volleyball team via the recent draft, the phrases “exude energy,” “possess great skills,” “have deep NCAA experience,” and “experience with a sprinkling of international play” come to mind. These new members add talent and depth to the bench, with a realistic goal of taking the Ignite back to the championship match again this year.

The four draftees, Emma Halter, Cara Cresse, Taylor Landfair, and Emoni Bush, picked in various rounds, already have strong ties to the state. And in some cases, to each other. For Cresse and Halter, being selected by the Ignite meant fulfilling a dream by returning “home” to Indiana to play the sport they love.

Halter, a libero, is a native of Indianapolis, where she played and starred for the Roncalli Rebels. Following high school, she continued her career for the Texas Longhorns.

“It feels great to be here,” Halter says. “Everything changed when volleyball came to the United States, and it’s super cool that I’m in Fishers. I feel so blessed and grateful to be playing in my home state. Growing up, I never could have dreamed of this being an opportunity, so I am overjoyed. I am so excited to do what I love back in Indy.”

Cresse, a middle blocker, hails from just up Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne, where she played for Blackhawk Christian High School before moving on to star at Louisville. Like Halter, getting to continue her volleyball career in Indiana was at the very top of her list.

“It feels awesome [to be here]. It really is a dream come true. I wanted to play here, and here I am,” she says. “I wasn’t sure I wanted to go overseas in order to play professionally. I wasn’t prepared to be away from family, so being selected by the Ignite makes me so excited. A few years ago, when I found out there would be an Indy team, I immediately knew I’d want to play here. I can’t wait to represent my home state.”

Cresse joins fellow Louisville Cardinal teammates Anna DeBeer and Elena Scott, who are already members of the team.

“It’s so much fun being united with them. I never really thought I would play with them again, so being here with them is awesome. Elena’s an awesome libero, and Anna is an amazing outside hitter. When all three of us are on the court at the same time, it’s gonna be so much fun. It’ll be like old times,” she says.

Taylor Landfair, an Illinois native, brings height and powerful outside hitting to the roster. Landfair began her collegiate career at the University of Minnesota, and after her selection as Big Ten Player of the Year during her junior season, transferred to Nebraska to finish out her collegiate career.

“When I was younger, I always wanted to go to the Olympics, but I didn’t know much about pro volleyball. And now I’m fortunate and blessed to be able to play in the United States and close to home,” she says. “I’m only three hours away, so it’s super nice that my family gets to come and see me, but I also get to go home and visit them too.”

Emoni Bush was born in Washington but relocated to British Columbia, where she worked her way into a dominant outside hitter. She brings international experience to the table after suiting up with the Canadian National Team in the North, Central America, and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation recently.

She states she is eager to begin her professional journey by being a student of the game. “I’m excited to learn from the older girls on the team; they have so much experience and knowledge about volleyball, so I’m excited to learn as much as I can to help the team,” Bush says.

After stops at Oklahoma University and the University of Washington, Bush was nervous about her new role at first. But everything settled after getting to Indianapolis. And now?

“It’s been a lot of fun. I was a little bit nervous first coming here, and then I met the girls, the coaches, the support staff, and everyone that works in the front office, and my nerves went right away,” she says.