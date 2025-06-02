Camping In The Midwest: Indiana

Indiana Dunes National Park

Despite having a smaller footprint than other national parks, Indiana Dunes is considered the fourth-most biodiverse in the entire park system, making it well worth an activities-packed weekend camping trip. More than 1,000 different plant species can be found throughout the park’s bogs, forests, and beaches; prickly pear cacti and water-loving ferns may sit a few yards apart but exist in two totally different biospheres. Pinhook Bog boasts both carnivorous plants and more species of orchids than the entire state of Hawaii and can only be hiked on ranger-led tours. Meanwhile, the Paul H. Douglas Trail sits within one of the last black oak savannas left in the United States. In all, you can find more than 50 miles of trails covering all types of terrain. The adjoining state park has its own opportunities for outdoor fun, including the Three Dune Challenge. This 1.5-mile route takes visitors up and over three of the park’s tallest sand dunes, a combined 552 vertical feet. For added adventure, keep an eye out for any of the trail offshoots that take you down to the beaches and shorelines.

Open seasonally from April to October, the national park’s Dunewood Campground has 54 standard drive-in sites (four of which are wheelchair accessible), as well as 12 hike-in sites. The campground sits within a hardwood forest, offering plenty of privacy between sites. None of the sites offer electric or water hookups, but each of the two loops has modern restrooms and hot showers, and all sites have picnic tables and fire rings.

1100 N. Mineral Rd., Porter, Indiana, 219-395-1882

Yellowwood State Forest

Imagine an Indiana park as postcard-perfect as Brown County but with only a fraction of the visitors. Most of them come to hike the multitude of trails that accommodate every skill level. Signs along the 1.5-mile Jackson Creek Trail identify the different tree and plant species, making it a great walk for families with small kids. Both the High King and Lake trails offer beautiful views but sometimes confusing trail markings. So be sure to download maps from AllTrails or a similar app before you head out. For an even more adventurous experience, you can hike the 42-mile Tecumseh Trail that traverses the park and traces through easements on public land.

Three of the lakes inside the park were created by the Civilian Conservation Corps and Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression, while volunteers built the rugged Crooked Creek mountain bike trail that runs through the park and connects to nearby Brown County State Park.

Register for camping on-site at the forest office. While there, you can also buy ice and firewood. All other items you’ll need to bring with you. The park’s 80 campsites are first come, first served. You’ll find vault toilets and spigots for drinking water but no showers. Sites are fairly well spread out and quiet. Dispersed camping is allowed along the trail on public property.

772 Yellowwood Lake Rd., Nashville, Indiana, 812-988-7945