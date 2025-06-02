Taste Test: Macarons

Circle City Sweets

With crisp shells sandwiching tender centers, these macarons (pictured above) fly off the shelves at markets and coffee shops. Can’t get enough? Sign up for a monthly baking class at The AMP at 16 Tech food hall and let chef-owner Cindy Hawkins teach you how to make your own.

1220 Waterway Blvd., 317-632-3644, circlecitysweets.com

Macaron Bar

This cute downtown shop specializes in ganache fillings, adding in toasted nuts, fruit purees, and infusions for a wallop of flavor. Top seasonal sellers include tangy key lime pie and fresh Strawberry Lemonade variations.

425 Massachusetts Ave., 317-762-6443, macaron-bar.com

Filigree Bakery

Pastry chef Laura Lachowecki rotates through a lineup of 25-plus flavors at her Broad Ripple shop, keeping a half-dozen or so constant throughout the year. Creme brulee is the most popular option, with pistachio and Cookies ‘n’ Creme running close seconds.

6331 Carrollton Ave., filigreebakery.com

Cake Bake Shop

Gwendolyn Rogers reveals the secret to a good macaron—high-quality ingredients and lots of practice. Go big with the Marie Antoinette, two large hand-piped shells encasing pastry cream, jam, and fresh raspberries.

Multiple locations, cakebakeshop.com