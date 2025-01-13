Lighten Up: Bathroom, Kitchen, And Main Area

Bathroom

Health Equipment

Smaller medical and wellness products like CPAP machines, humidifiers, vaporizers, thermometers, nail scissors, and bandages can be dropped off at the local office of FAME. They’ll be sent around the globe to provide humanitarian care.

Hot Hair Tools

The Harbor Light Center, which helps women overcome addictions, wants your working hair dryers, curling irons, and straighteners.

Makeup

Unopened blush, lipstick, eye shadow, and more will be put to good use by Dress for Success. The organization outfits women so they feel confident on job interviews, and beauty products play an often-overlooked part.

Or … Used products might harbor bacteria, so unless the packaging is recyclable, you’ll have to toss it. MAC and Josie Maran use recyclable containers. Check the packaging of other brands to see if they’re recyclable. Nail polish is a different animal. That needs to go to ToxDrop (go here for Hamilton County).

Medications

FAME always needs unexpired over-the-counter medicine and health products, from Tylenol and allergy pills to antibiotic cream and vitamins. Reach out for a cardboard pharmacy box and instructions.

Or … Many local pharmacies take leftover prescription drugs for safe disposal. Go to safe.pharmacy/drug-disposal to find the one nearest you.

Perfume

Brand-new fragrances are accepted by The Gifted Gown. Perfumes that have been opened and used need to go to ToxDrop (go here for Hamilton County).

Toiletries

If you unearth new toiletries like bodywash, shampoo, and conditioner, several local charities would love for you to donate them. Those include John Boner Neighborhood Centers, Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center, The Julian Center, and Coburn Place.

Towels

In its mission to help struggling veterans, HVAF of Indiana welcomes donations of hand, bath, and beach towels in good condition.

Or … Animal shelters commonly need a continuous supply of towels. Contact your nearest rescue to check.

Magic Wands

Mail used-up mascara wands to nonprofit Wands for Wildlife. They’ll be used to groom birds and baby animals in rehabilitation.

Kitchen

Appliances

Habitat for Humanity ReStore picks up working kitchen appliances for their low-cost home improvement stores, the proceeds of which go to helping build and repair houses for low-income individuals.

Batteries

The only safe option is to take them to ToxDrop (go here for Hamilton County).

Cleaning Supplies

Have you been buying glass cleaner, dish soap, and toilet bowl cleaner every time it’s on sale? The Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center, IndyHumane, or the Mars Hill Arts Center will gladly take the surplus off your hands.

Cookware

Pots and pans are among the most needed items at the Good Samaritan Network and the Merciful Help Center.

Dishes/Drinking Glasses/Mugs/Cutlery

Bring them to the Good Samaritan Network or the Merciful Help Center, both of which will use them to aid needy people in Hamilton County.

Eclipse Glasses

Still have a pair (or four) in the junk drawer? Eclipses happen every year all over the world. Astronomers Without Borders sends eclipse glasses to folks in Africa, Asia, and South America. Mail them to any of the organization’s collection partners listed on the website. Or if you’re going to be in Bloomington, you can drop them off at the WonderLab: Museum of Science, Health, and Technology.

Food, Human and Pet

HVAF of Indiana needs nonperishable food, especially peanut butter, jelly, pasta, and pasta sauce, as well as canned stew, chicken, and tuna. Second Helpings takes not only nonperishables but also fresh and frozen food. Have a can of pate or a bag of kibble your persnickety puss or discriminating dog won’t eat? IndyHumane can always use cat and dog food.

Small Appliances and Kitchen Tools

Functioning coffee grinders and makers, blenders, toasters, and stand mixers, as well as gadgets, such as can openers, graters, and whisks are all on the wish list at Coburn Place. The John Boner Neighborhood Centers are another good alternative in this category.

Or … Zore’s Recycling will pay you for the value of the usable scrap metal contained in your unwanted kitchen equipment.

Tablecloths

Take your laundered, unstained tablecloths, runners, and placemats to The Julian Center, Catholic Charities, or Coburn Place.

Main Area

Antique Furniture and Collectibles

Madison Street Salvage, which preserves and restores architectural treasures including The Historic Artcraft Theatre in Franklin, will be thrilled to get your good-quality older furniture.

Or … If your period pieces are rare or in high demand, the services of Christy’s of Indiana or Ripley Auctions may be worth considering. They can also take care of any collectibles you’re ready to part with, say, a vintage radio or a complete set of original Fiesta dinnerware.

Art

Was a painting more inspiring in the gallery? Does that link sculpture now seem less chic and more like a ball and chain? Clear the decks (and walls) by gifting your unwanted artwork to John Boner Neighborhood Centers.

Or … Wickliff Auctioneers specializes in higher-value art.

Cameras

Haven’t taken a picture with an actual camera since 2019? Snap to it then. The proceeds from the sale of your old camera will help Wheeler Mission provide, among other important services, skills training for those who need a leg up.

Or … If you have a high-end, recent-model camera, you might want to get an appraisal at Roberts Camera.

Craft Supplies

Don’t have as much time these days to get crafty as you did during the pandemic? Bring those baskets and boxes of materials to the Boys & Girls Clubs, Teachers’ Treasures, or the YMCA.

Crayons

Crayons are a petroleum product and turn into a waxy sludge in landfills that takes years to biodegrade. Send those crayons that haven’t been touched in years—pieces are perfectly fine—to the National Crayon Recycle Program. They’ll transform them into pretty, new crayons for kids in vulnerable situations.

Or … Bring them (colored pencils too) to your nearest Staples store to be recycled.

Curtains and Drapes

New window treatments? Bestow your old curtains and drapes on either Habitat for Humanity ReStore or Wheeler Mission.

Furniture

Many nonprofits want furniture in good condition. Among the choices are Habitat for Humanity ReStore, the Damien Center, and Coburn Place. Teachers’ Treasures welcomes small furnishings, such as kid-size tables and chairs. The Mustard Seed of Central Indiana especially needs end tables and coffee tables for their furniture bank.

Lamps

Working lamps and light fixtures can brighten the lives of the folks shopping at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The Mustard Seed of Central Indiana is another great option.

Mirrors

Mirrors are tricky. They can’t be recycled with glass because of their special coating, and many charitable organizations don’t take them because of the potential for breakage. But The Julian Center does, as long as they’re not cracked and the coating isn’t peeling.

Music and Movies

The Julian Center takes DVDs, CDs, cassettes, and—believe it or not—8-track tapes.

Or … Luna Music buys LPs in original jackets in the genres of rock, pop, soul, jazz, indie, R&B, and hip-hop.

Pet Supplies

Pampered pooches and kitties can quickly stockpile accessories like leashes, collars, beds, and playthings. IndyHumane accepts donations of clean pet beds, as well as dog collars and leashes. The Humane Society for Hamilton County will take Kong toys and cat wand toys off their paws.

Rugs

It can be difficult to find an organization to donate large rugs to, because they’re unwieldy (and worse, can transport bed bugs). But Wheeler Mission takes clean area or throw rugs in sellable condition.

Or … If you hate to abandon what was once a beautiful rug, Joseph’s Oriental Rug Imports may well be able to restore it.

Sewing Supplies

Hope Center women’s shelter wants portable sewing machines, poly-fil, thread, and more for its Sew Hopeful program. Baxter YMCA seeks fabric and sewing notions for its quilting circle, which makes blankets for preemies. For its part, Wheeler Mission wants skeins of yarn.

Stereos and Turntables

Teachers’ Treasures turns music-makers into teaching tools.

Or … With newish gear you’d prefer to try to sell, check with Luna Music.

TVs

Teachers’ Treasures takes working TVs.

Or … Recycle them through End of Life Electronics Midwest. TVs aren’t accepted at ToxDrop collection events.

Video Game Consoles

Donate consoles, along with game cartridges and discs, to the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Or … Wait for the Indianapolis Zoo’s Power Recycling Day in the fall.

Vases Wanted

Random Acts of Flowers delivers bouquets in vases to patients in health care facilities.