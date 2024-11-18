Luxury Gift Guide: The Gold Standard

A cascade of nearly 2 carats of diamonds and 4 carats of vivid gemstones in five shapes, the Eden Presley 14-karat yellow gold rainbow collar necklace dazzles for days. It sits elegantly at 16 inches, with a jump ring option at 15 inches. $7,900. Moyer Fine Jewelers, 14727 Thatcher Ln., Carmel

A handmade creation, the Draped in Gold Chocolate Art Box lives up to its name, painstakingly decorated with 24-karat gold leaf. Filled with your choice of 23 classic bonbons or 13 truffles, it makes a one-of-a-kind gift: No two are identical. Plus, the gilded vessel will serve as a stunning catch-all long after the candy is gobbled up. $498. DeBrand Fine Chocolates of Indianapolis, 8685 River Crossing Blvd., 317-669-0955

Strut right into her heart by gifting her the spectacular Gucci GG crystal slingback pumps. The iconic logo canvas is embellished with a dégradé effect crystal waterfall. The stones are set by Italian artisans who use a special thermo technique to apply them at different dimensions. $1,150. Gucci, The Fashion Mall



Imagine being a 3-year-old and finding the Rocking Starly Unicorn under the tree. He comes from high-end German toy company Steiff, making playthings in the small town of Giengen since 1880. He boasts a welded steel frame, pressure-treated beechwood rockers, and the trademark Steiff Button in Ear. Starly is destined to ride into the future as an heirloom. $625. Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys, Carmel City Center

Snuggly little Christmas angels will look even sweeter in the Feltman Brothers Holiday Snowman Set. Made of a soft, 100-percent cotton knit, it’s hand-embroidered with a tactile design. This is the girl’s style, but the boy’s, sans ruffle detailing, is just as adorable. $89. Lunch Money Boutique, 5617 N. Illinois St.

British luxury beauty brand turned Hollywood cosmetic bag mainstay Charlotte Tilbury has exquisitely indulgent holiday gifts. This year, it’s the Pillow Talk Dreams Come True set. Find Push Up Lashes Mascara, two Luxury Eyeshadow Palettes, Collagen Lip Bath, and nine more full-size products tucked into a posh train case. It’s enough to give any makeup maven visions of sugarplums. $390. Sephora and Ulta, multiple locations

Toast to his discerning taste. Keeper’s Heart Single Malt Irish Whiskey was aged for 21 years and finished in Tokaji barrels. Brian Nation, master distiller of Ireland’s most famous whiskeys before coming stateside, curated it from rare stocks of Cooley Distillery Whiskey in County Louth. This special release is limited to just one cask. $999. Mars Hill Liquor, 3633 Kentucky Ave., 317-243-3070, and Eagle Creek Liquor, 4930 Lafayette Rd., 317-297-7270

Crafted by a grandfather and grandson duo in Kentucky, the Roots & Jones rollerball pen has a magnetic chrome cap that pops effortlessly onto its olive wood body. The wood, marbled in shades of cream, coffee, and umber, comes from groves in Bethlehem. $145. Addendum Gallery, Carmel City Center, 317-253-3400

His face will be brighter than the Circle of Lights when he opens the Bathyscaphe Quantième Complet Phases de Lune watch. With a sailcloth strap and 72-hour power reserve, it bears the sporty DNA of its forerunner, the Fifty Fathoms diver’s watch. But the 18-karat red gold case and sunburst blue-gradient dial with gold hour markers make it decidely refined. From the world’s oldest watch brand, Blancpain, in business since 1735, it also affords a traditional calendar with moon phases. $32,000. Reis-Nichols Jewelers, two locations

Among the designs of Louis Vuitton Men’s new creative director—artist Pharrell Williams—is this hot haul-all. The Steamer 30 is made of Monogram Dust (a coated, faded-look canvas) and cowhide trim with an aged patina. The removable red “Marque L. Vuitton Déposée” signature charm and combination lock lend retro vibes. Style it as a cross-body, hand-carry, or backpack. $8,050. Louis Vuitton, The Fashion Mall

Chic and petite at 8 inches across, the versatile Charlie is made of buttery full-grain leather and solid brass hardware. It converts from a cross-body to a handbag thanks to the removable chain and adjustable strap, so it’s perfect for both day and evening outings. $199. Howl + Hide, 1046 Virginia Ave.

Morning people are made, not born. And receiving a shiny, top-of-the-line java magician may just be the first step. The cool bells and whistles go on and on, but for starters, the Breville Oracle Jet espresso machine dispenses silken microfoam hands-free, with specific settings for dairy, soy, almond, and oat milk. It serves up cold brew in 3 minutes and chilled espresso in 60 seconds. $2,000. Sur La Table, Clay Terrace, Carmel

Light up their nights—and gray January afternoons—with an exceptional candle. The Trudon Reggio Classic is handmade in Normandy of vegetal wax and a cotton wick. Known for its impressive throw, it’ll fill a room with the bright fragrance of Calabrian mandarin mingled with grapefruit. Aside from smelling divine, citrus scents are known to boost mood. $135. Addendum Gallery, Carmel City Center, 317-253-3400

Wrap her in opulence with the Rya Collection Swan Cover-Up in lustrous champagne satin. When she sashays around in this robe, trimmed in (cruelty-free) ostrich marabou and a shimmering band of sequins, she’ll feel like the princess that she is. Also available in black and ivory. $198. Uplift Intimate Apparel, Carmel City Center

Make a Christmas wish upon a star: Mugler Fragrances Angel Fantasm Eau de Parfum in its stunning celestial-inspired vessel. (Bonus: It’s refillable.) Spritz on a spirited, sweet-ambery scent of pear, jasmine, rose, patchouli, and vanilla. $190 for 3.4 oz., Nordstrom, The Fashion Mall

Wondering how a hairbrush is an exciting gift? Hear us out. The Original Pneumatic Rubber Cushion Hairbrush has been made by Mason Pearson, a family business in London, with boar bristles and painstaking care since the Industrial Revolution. It’s hand-polished six times to its distinctive Dark Ruby gleam, then hand-embossed in gold. A cleaning brush and lifetime warranty are included. $200. Bluemercury, Nora Plaza

Known for her jewels as much as her films, Elizabeth Taylor famously said, “Into every girl’s life, a little diamond should fall.” How about 20? The Melissa Kaye 18-karat yellow gold diamond drop earrings are each studded with 10 round, brilliant-cut sparklers totaling 2 carats. We think Liz would approve. $9,950. Moyer Fine Jewelers, 14727 Thatcher Ln., Carmel

Splendid Stocking Stuffers

Upgrading an everyday basic is always a treat. Borghese Bagno di Vita Shower Gel pampers with hydrating hazelnut, sweet almond, and olive oil. Prefer a relaxing soak? It doubles as a foamy bath gel. $39 for 15 oz., Macy’s, Castleton Mall

A cozy morning cradling a steaming cup of tea in still-warm sheets is a winter respite. Parisian luxury tea brand Palais des Thés’ Imperial Chai is the ideal sipper. We’re partial to its mix of black tea, cardamom, and pink peppercorns, but you can also find Earl Grey, green, and floral loose-leaf blends. $24 for 3.5 oz. Nordstrom, The Fashion Mall

Extravagant hairties? Absolutely. The 10 skinny mane-wranglers inside the cute Slip Jean Scrunchie Cracker are pure 22-momme mulberry silk. They’re super gentle and won’t leave creases. $65. Bluemercury, Nora Plaza, and Anthropologie, The Fashion Mall, or slip.com