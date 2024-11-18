Naysayer Indiana Football

Alex Kumar, Indiana University

Go back with me to the day in 2000 when Purdue quarterback Drew Brees hit wide receiver Seth Morales with a deep touchdown pass late in the game to defeat Ohio State University, sending the Boiler Nation into an unfamiliar rapturous frenzy. All that remained to complete the season was to beat Indiana for a Big Ten championship trophy and a 2001 Rose Bowl berth. IU presented no challenge; Purdue won 41-14 to secure the January 1 spot.

Today, with Indiana (10-0) sitting just two games away from an undefeated campaign, it needs the same luck Purdue had against the Buckeyes in ’00 before facing the same team, OSU (9-1), its conference rival, in its regular season finale.

This game is a shot at many things for the Hoosiers: a potential Big Ten title, seeding in the upcoming College Football Playoff, and a chance at a national title.

However, the real prize will be the respect this program desperately seeks. By beating OSU, Indiana will signal that it belongs in the conversation, not only because of its unblemished record but also because it beat one of the best in the country, a true college football “blue blood,” in OSU’s own home.

While showing fans that they’re a solid squad, Indiana’s season has been composed of victories against teams that they should beat. Pundits might argue this team is untested and therefore should not be granted full access to the elite club, but a win in Columbus will take care of that talk.

Early on, I agreed with the pundits. But after watching Indiana dismantle everyone with its precision passing complimented by aggressive defense, I realized these guys are not the football team fans have been accustomed to. This team is the best Indiana has put on the field in program history.

That is, if it can slay the dragon on Saturday.

And why shouldn’t it? Look at the center of this team—a confident coach in Curt Cignetti. He has made no brash predictions other than: His team wins. This year, Indiana went from preseason Big Ten last to a top five ranking, a perfect record, and a position smack dab in the middle of national title playoff implications. In Cignetti’s first year! What?

Now, just briefly, let’s look at the downward spiral in West Lafayette. Purdue head coach Ryan Walters’s only chance of keeping his job is to beat Indiana, for which Purdue fans will forgive many woes. But I can say with all the conviction in my heart this absolutely will not happen. Indiana will finally get the opportunity to “put it to” the hapless Boilermakers and enjoy a scrimmage-like atmosphere while thrashing its in-state rivals in what I predict is Walters’ final game.

The backlash from the Paint Crew’s chant during a recent home basketball game was immediate and final. The resounding message the young Purdue fans conveyed need not be repeated. The Crew’s point was well-taken, well-distributed, and spot-on.

On the other end of the coaching spectrum, Cignetti’s inaugural season as IU’s head coach has been a statement-making campaign that has allotted in victories as well as a new contract from Indiana Athletics after Saturday found him inking a new 8-year deal worth an annual compensation of $8 million per season. His contract now finds him firmly planted in Bloomington through the 2032 season.

With Walters likely to be out soon, can Purdue find a coach like Cignetti and put together a team like he did? I don’t think so. Will any coach of any team be able to repeat Indiana’s success, which has the potential to go down in the history books, any time soon? Not likely. But for this season, for the Hoosier nation, all the stars have aligned, illuminating a bright and clear path to ultimate success for Indiana football. Indiana has the chance to become the single best college football team in the history of this state. All in one year.

All they must do is beat OSU.

-30-