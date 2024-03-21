The 20 Best Places to View the Solar Eclipse

On April 8, in roughly the same amount of time it takes to microwave a bag of popcorn, Indiana will be treated to one of the most stunning shows in the solar system. The 2024 Great North American Eclipse (when the moon aligns perfectly between the sun and the earth) will crawl across the country, tracing a wide path over the Hoosier state long enough to designate it the Eclipse Capital of the Midwest. There will be a sunset in every direction. Insects will become confused. Total darkness will fall upon the land. And if you blink and miss it, you’ll have to wait another 129 years to see it again. Welcome to the dark side.

Conner Prairie

For the Total Solar Eclipse 2024 at Conner Prairie festival, the grounds will transform to include live music by Stella Luna & the Satellites and a light-themed performance by the dance group Uzima!. But the highlight will be a visit from astronaut Mark Brown, who will be on-site to teach kids about living and working in outer space. Tickets for the event are $55 and include eclipse glasses. For the celebrity experience, sign up for the $150 VIP Total Solar Eclipse Soiree that includes reserved parking, a shuttle, and exclusive viewing on the South Lawn.

New Harmony State Historic Site

Travel to the historic hedge maze shaped like a celestial body and head over to one of the town’s multiple viewing locations. Activities include a horizontal sundial.

White River State Park

Boasting multiple spots from which to view the eclipse—including Naptown, a chill zone with plenty of hammocks and chairs for lounging—the park’s free Lunacy! Solar Eclipse Festival will offer activities such as yoga and Tabata classes, and more than 40 food trucks will line up along the Old Washington Street Bridge. At the end of the festival, the sweet sounds of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will herald the eclipse itself.

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Whether they drive in for a day visit ($25 admission) or camp out the whole weekend ($100), Solar Eclipse 2024 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds attendees will get to share in the eclipse with experts from WTHR, such as the Sunrise news team and other notables who will oversee family activities throughout the day. Eclipse glasses are provided free to all guests. But the Indy fair vibes wouldn’t be complete without concessions such as Cosmic Corn Dogs, Eclipse Elephant Ears, and Solar Flare Funnel Cakes. Alcohol will also be cosmic-themed, ranging from Moonshine Eclipse to Solar Spritz.

Carmel Civic Center

The free Total Solar Eclipse at the Civic Center will feature a range of food and drink vendors, live music, and educational talks by eclipse experts. Stop by the big screen at Midtown Plaza for broadcast coverage of the eclipse.

Children’s Museum

As part of the Eclipse Extravaganza, kids’ activities will include the Solar Eclipse Main Station, where visitors can pick up their complimentary eclipse glasses, decorate them, and meet STEM educators. Next, they can head over to the museum’s STEM lab to learn about the science behind eclipses through hands-on activities and watch NASA’s eclipse programming by way of livestream.

Angel Mounds State Historic Site

This Evansville site was built centuries ago and explicitly designed to align with the sun. Experts will be on hand to help attendees discover why the people of the Middle Mississippian period created the mounds and connect these spaces with the solar eclipse. Admission to Total Solar Eclipse at Angel Mounds is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Grand Park Sports Campus

The groundbreaking for Westfield’s science and space experience Grand Universe will be held here at its future site on April 8, the same day of the solar eclipse. In celebration, the Total Solar Eclipse at Grand Park Sports Campus promises to provide on-site telescopes that allow visitors to learn about the cosmos as well as a visit with special guest Dr. Mark SubbaRao, director of NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. Tickets are $100 per standard-size vehicle.

Indiana State Museum

The Indiana State Museum will host activities and demonstrations throughout its day-long Total Solar Eclipse Celebration. Visitors can take this opportunity to check out one of the galleries’ highlights, a real moon rock, and take in the space-themed documentaries on the big screen at the IMAX Theatre. End your day at the museum watching the eclipse from the front lawn. The VIP Solarbration on the balcony offers a direct line of sight, plus eclipse-themed hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Registration is $20 for adults and $14 for youths.

French Lick Resort

Looking for a spot to enjoy the eclipse in style? The French Lick Resort’s 2024 Total Solar Eclipse party will provide designated viewing locations for hotel guests, plus memorabilia and souvenirs (including special etched Woodford Reserve bottles). Complimentary viewing glasses will be available, and the day-long event will feature family-friendly activities, photo ops, and themed restaurant specials.

Hotel Tango

The Indianapolis distillery will feature an eclipse menu of space-themed cocktails with fun names such as Freddie Purrcury in Retrograde, Let’s Get Astrophysical, and Plutonic Relationship.

Whitewater Canal State Historic Site

Kids will love the crafts at this Metamora event, including a corona coloring activity, solar eclipse demonstrations, and the on-site working Grist Mill’s spinning sun, Earth, and moon models.

Woolly Yak Ranch & Winery

Those who want to enjoy the eclipse’s celestial wonder while basking in some down-to-earth Indiana farm vibes will want to check out A Total Eclipse Celebration at Woolly Yak Ranch & Winery in Arcadia. Attendees can sip small-batch wine while watching ranch animals react with surprise as the sun disappears. There will be plenty of food in a picnic setting, plus an artisan market, music, and a children’s play area. Tickets are $8 and include eclipse glasses.

T.C. Steele State Historic Site

Visitors to this Nashville historic site can check out the total solar eclipse from a hilltop in Brown County while exploring the natural setting the famous artist T.C. Steele loved and the historic home he built. Kids’ activities will include an outdoor stomp rocket station and solar system puzzles, plus an orbital model to explore. Tickets are $15 and come with eclipse glasses.

Strawtown Koteewi Park

The Moon Market at The Taylor Center of Natural History in Noblesville will offer eclipse-themed crafts and host vendors selling celestial-themed items. Visitors will be able to behold the solar eclipse at a reserved spot east of the Taylor Center with an option to tailgate. The price for admission is $5, and registered attendees will receive complimentary eclipse glasses.

Lake Lemon

Camping enthusiasts who travel to Bloomington’s Total Solar Eclipse by the Lake can take in 14 acres of unobstructed views at Lake Lemon’s Riddle Point Park and take advantage of plenty of opportunities for fishing by boat or along the 24 miles of shoreline. Braver guests can take part in the “solar” lake plunge. The location also promises artists, bands, and entertainment as part of the park’s two-night package for tent and RV camping.

Cool Creek Park

Come to the Park Side of the Moon at Cool Creek Park in Carmel for the live entertainment on the pavilion stage. Stay for the free kid zone full of family activities. Educational speakers, crafts, and displays will also be stationed throughout the outdoor event and inside the educational trailer and nature center. Whether you park or tailgate, do not skip a stroll around the beautiful grounds and creek. The $10 registration fee includes a pair of eclipse glasses.

Newfields

Spend the day taking in the art and beautiful gardens, enjoying live music with multiple DJs (plus fire performers), and noshing on treats from food and beverage vendors. The $34 tickets to Total Eclipse of the Art at Newfields include admission to The Lume featuring Dalí Alive. End the day at The Lume cafe with a champagne toast.

Terre Haute

Events will be going on citywide in Terre Haute for A Total Eclipse of the Haute on April 8. These include a special exhibit at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum featuring hands-on activities and the chance to dress up like an astronaut. Meanwhile Griffin Bike Park will have a group “daytime night ride” for all ages, and ISU’s Memorial Stadium will host a three-mile run/walk and one-mile fun run. Stop by The Sycamore Winery for a viewing party of the solar eclipse on their 60-acre property.