THE VOLUNTEERS AT the Indiana House Rabbit Society in Fountain Square spend their days patiently explaining a concept that “casual” rabbit enthusiasts often have a great deal of trouble grasping—namely, that keeping a rabbit is a very different experience from owning a cat or dog. While the average human possesses almost intuitive insight into what canines and felines are like, they often don’t realize—until it’s too late—just how different rabbits are. They are highly sensitive, frequently mischievous vegetarians with strong feelings about everything from rugs, to their things being moved, to the bunny pecking order.

Dawn Sailer, president of the group’s board of directors, has spent years gently disabusing eager rabbit owners of the idea that the animals are content to sit in cages looking adorable when they’re not being cuddled. The truth, she says, is that bunnies need space, exercise, care from an exotics vet, and—most surprising to potential adopters—lots of fresh produce. A rabbit needs a daily “green salad,” as Sailer calls it, which means their people should spend more time in the produce section than the pet food aisle. Rabbits also like to chew and dig, “redecorating” whatever part of the house they deem theirs. Carpeting always takes heavy abuse.

Then there’s the matter of handling them. Children especially often learn the hard way that prey animals who are scooped up suddenly by much larger creatures bite. This is how many rabbits wind up surrendered to shelters. Still, for the right person in the right set of circumstances, sharing the company of a rabbit can be deeply rewarding. Sailer says they’re gentle souls capable of forming fierce bonds with patient humans—and even being empathetic. That is, as long as you understand that they’re not starter pets and, reminds Sailer, “They don’t like to sit in a cage.” Think you’re ready? You can see the adoptable Bunny of the Day at indianahrs.org.