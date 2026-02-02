Vicino

The Baristo offers customers a choice of Tito’s vodka or Patrón barrel select reposado tequila to complement espresso freshly drawn for each order, along with rum-based cold brew liqueur and a splash of vanilla syrup.

350 Massachusetts Ave., 317-798-2492

Astrea

At this posh rooftop perch, vanilla-infused vodka tempers espresso to create a creamy mouthfeel. Cold brew coffee liqueur, demerara sugar simple syrup, and cinnamon bitters all play strong supporting roles, and Hubbard & Cravens Firenze beans cap each sexy beveled coupe. 17 W. Market St., 463-303-0400

The Ball & Biscuit

Part of the original 2018 menu, the Espressotini keeps the coffee front and center, blending vodka, Caffé Amaro, and simple syrup with a nitro cold brew concentrate selected specifically for this purpose. It’s so popular, founding partner Kendall Lockwood even teamed up with friend Casey Whitley to create a canned variation.

331 Massachusetts Ave., 317-636-0539

The Alchemist

This cozy Kennedy-King neighborhood lounge infuses Meili Vodka with vanilla beans for its Last Espresso Martini, working in sustainably sourced espresso, coffee liqueur, and handcrafted dulce de leche syrup for a velvety caramel flavor profile.

1660 Bellefontaine St., 317-683-0957

The Vault

Hubbard & Cravens coffee beans ground fresh to order provide the foundation for this classic Espresso Martini, a mélange of vanilla vodka, espresso liqueur, Kahlua, and agave. Pro move: Ask the bartender to throw in a splash of Bailey’s Irish Cream.

1542 S. East St., 317-419-2030