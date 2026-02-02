LOOKING TO INFUSE a little campfire nostalgia into your drink? The Woodford Reserve Double Oaked S’more Old Fashioned is a cocktail built for the season! While bourbon enthusiasts can craft cocktails at home, part of the magic is experiencing it at one of these exciting hot spots. The Woodford Reserve Double Oaked S’more Old Fashioned pairs effortlessly with the signature steaks and hearty dishes at Harry & Izzy’s on the north side. It offers a sophisticated, sweet finish to a world-class meal, acting as a bridge between dinner and dessert.

Looking for a little Gatsby glamour? The Fountain Room is where high style meets warm hospitality. Located in the heart of the Bottleworks District, the S’more Old Fashioned blends beautifully with the art deco backdrop and elevated comfort food.

Even in the winter, the waterfront views at Rick’s Cafe Boatyard provide a serene setting. The chocolate and toasted oak notes of the cocktail offer a warm, grounding contrast to the crisp sights of Eagle Creek.

Located just south of Broad Ripple along the Monon Trail, Half Liter is known for its rustic, communal atmosphere and authentic Texas barbecue. With its smoky environment and deep whiskey list, Half Liter offers a natural habitat in which to enjoy a premium bourbon matured in charred oak.

Of course, sometimes, you just need a seasonal escape and Gather 22’s Après Ski Pop-Up is a great place to gather with others or make memories with that special someone. Running throughout the month of February, you can couple the S’more Old Fashioned with a curated atmosphere that pays homage to the snow-dusted ambiance of an Alpine resort.

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked offers a flexible flavor profile that makes it a great choice for winter cocktails such as an old fashioned, if you can’t make it to one of these spots make the cocktail at home.

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked S’more Old Fashioned

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Woodford Reserve Double Oaked bourbon

1 cup light brown sugar

1 cup water

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 dashes chocolate bitters

Chocolate syrup

Crushed honey graham cracker

Toasted marshmallow to garnish

Instructions