Carly Swift and Mandy Selke, twin-sister owners of the Just Pop In! line of flavored gourmet popcorn, announced earlier this week that they have placed their Broad Ripple property on the market, and that their last day in the Monon Trail-side location will be March 31. “Stay tuned for the next exciting chapter at our Indianapolis International Airport location!” they teased in Tuesday’s Instagram post. 6406 Cornell Ave., 317-257-9338

Devour Indy kicked off its Winterfest promotion earlier this month. As part of the twice-a-year event, restaurants around the city will offer specially priced menus through February 5.

Circles Ice Cream and Filipino-American cookie bakery Salamat! have a new ice cream collab, Brown Butter Pandan Cookie, that will be available at Circles’ grab-and-go freezers located inside Smoking Goose Meatery, Hotel Tango, Metazoa Brewing, Corridor, and Daredevil Hall.

The northside’s newest spot for sashimi, sushi, ramen, and Asian fusion food, Sushi Yama just opened in Castleton. 6020 E. 82nd St., 317-537-2211