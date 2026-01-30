(1) Pre-Dating Speed Dating – February 1

The world’s largest speed dating company comes to the Living Room Theater just two weeks before Valentine’s Day. Two groups (ages 24-39 and 42-59) will rotate through as many as 12 potential matches; the rest is up to them.

(2) Blue Man Group – February 6 and 7

Your inner Tobias Fünke will be thrilled to learn that the decades-long social experiment turned music/comedy powerhouse is landing at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre for an evening of interactive live theater.

(3) The Great Gatsby – February 15

Award-winning playwright Simon Levy’s adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic cautionary tale of wealth and excess comes to Carmel’s Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts with a special “relaxed” performance intended for those with sensory sensitivities.

(4) New Edition – February 19

The all-star group behind 1980s R&B hits like “Candy Girl” and “Cool It Now” is back on the road with The New Edition Way Tour, which hits Gainbridge Fieldhouse with guests Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton. gainbridgefieldhouse.com

(5) Purdue Boilermakers v. Indiana Hoosiers – February 20

The latest chapter in Indiana’s longtime rivalry plays out at Mackey Arena, when our two biggest universities battle for basketball supremacy. Purdue is the current Big Ten favorite, but diehard fans know anything can happen with Hoosier hoops.