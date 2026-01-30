Everest Momo Has The Right Stuff

FLIP TO PAGE 3 of the menu at Ratna Gurung’s family-run Everest Momo House, and you will find a 17-item list of the restaurant’s namesake morsels. Momos—tiny, pinched pockets of minced meat and veggies—are the stars of this small westside restaurant where Bollywood music videos play in an enchanting loop on the single flat-screen TV, and the minimal decor includes prayer flags and a Buddha statue. The steamed chicken momos are brightened with cilantro and onion; deep-fried paneer chili momos are filled with mild Indian cheese and flavored with a vibrant red hot sauce; and sesame soup–based yak jhol momos feature the Nepali diet’s fundamental protein—a mild, earthy meat similar to beef.

3816 N. High School Rd., 317-419-2666