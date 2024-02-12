Recipe: Bambang Wisanggeni’s Martabak Telor

With vibrant cities spread across a vast complex of islands, Indonesia has a lively street food culture that includes dozens of tasty snacks, such as this popular beef omelet encased in crispy spring roll skins. Be sure to get large spring roll skins (7-by-7 inches), and feel free to use any blend of curry powder you have on hand, though avoid Japanese curry or Thai curry paste. Make sure that you cook the filled spring roll skin over low heat for even browning. While Wisanggeni Pawon makes its own spicy-sweet dipping sauce, you can use bottled sweet chili sauce. The dish is especially popular at night and is great with a cold beer.

Wisanggeni Pawon’s Martabak Telor

Makes one omelet to serve 2-3.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 pound ground beef

1 cup white onion, diced

1 cup scallions, both green and white parts, sliced thin

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 eggs, lightly beaten

2 large spring roll wrappers

Sweet chili sauce, for serving

Sliced cucumbers or your favorite pickles, for serving

Directions: