Recipe: Bambang Wisanggeni’s Martabak Telor

With vibrant cities spread across a vast complex of islands, Indonesia has a lively street food culture that includes dozens of tasty snacks, such as this popular beef omelet encased in crispy spring roll skins. Be sure to get large spring roll skins (7-by-7 inches), and feel free to use any blend of curry powder you have on hand, though avoid Japanese curry or Thai curry paste. Make sure that you cook the filled spring roll skin over low heat for even browning. While Wisanggeni Pawon makes its own spicy-sweet dipping sauce, you can use bottled sweet chili sauce. The dish is especially popular at night and is great with a cold beer.
Wisanggeni Pawon’s Martabak Telor
Makes one omelet to serve 2-3.
Ingredients:
- 2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1/2 pound ground beef
- 1 cup white onion, diced
- 1 cup scallions, both green and white parts, sliced thin
- 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 3 eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 large spring roll wrappers
- Sweet chili sauce, for serving
- Sliced cucumbers or your favorite pickles, for serving
Directions:
- Heat one to two tablespoons of oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, onions, scallions, and garlic, and cook until the beef has lost any pink color and the vegetables are starting to soften. Add curry powder, sugar, salt, and pepper.
- Remove mixture to a bowl and let cool to room temperature.
- Add eggs to meat mixture in bowl and mix until ingredients are well combined.
- Add remaining oil to pan over low heat. Place one spring roll wrapper in a skillet and spoon beef and egg mixture evenly over the surface. Place the remaining spring roll wrapper on top. Fry until the bottom wrapper is beginning to brown and get crisp.
- Slide the omelet onto a plate and invert into the pan. Cook for 4-5 minutes until the second side begins to brown.
- Remove omelet to a platter or a cutting board and let cool slightly. Cut the omelet into large squares. Serve warm with dipping sauce and cucumbers or pickles.