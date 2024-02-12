The Feed: Graze Craze, Mass & Belle Taphouse, and More

Charcuterie concept Graze Craze opened its first Indiana location (9520 Uptown Dr., 317-516-5351). The Indianapolis store offers sweet and savory pickup, catering, and free local delivery Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday by appointment only.

Crazy Neighborhood Grill and Bar (1140 Shelby St.) is opening soon in Fountain Square.

The Selene (1317 Prospect St.), a walk-up to-go coffee bar inside the Ova Lofts beauty salon, is aiming or a March debut.

Known for its heaping seafood boil platters, Exotic On the Run has a new location at 3039 N. Post Road.

Mass & Belle Taphouse, an “elevated sports and burger bar” inside Mass Ave’s Bottleworks District, hosted its soft opening last week.