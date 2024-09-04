Best Restaurants 2024: Beholder

IT’S TRUE that the moody dining room of chef/owner Jonathan Brooks’ fine dining destination is a date night hit, with tables small enough for footsie and cozy booths along the side. But the prime perch is at the bar, where you can see into the exhibition kitchen and watch the night’s menu come into fruition.

The indecisive flock to the inalterable fixed price lineup, while the resolute head straight for the a la carte dish list. Either way, patrons will be dining based on whatever Beholder’s purveyors say is the freshest pick or catch of the day, remixed by the restaurant’s creative mastermind of a chef. And it’s not just the food that sparkles, as the wine list has racked up multiple awards; the clever cocktail program isn’t too shabby, either.

1844 E. 10th St., 317-419-3471, beholderindy.com