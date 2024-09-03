Wardrobe Revival: Time to Consign?

IF YOU’RE LOOKING to make room in your closet for all your fabulous new (old) finds, you can purge and make a little money reselling. Ensure that clothing is clean and only gently used, with no visible damage. Keep in mind that commission structures vary; some consignment shops even pay out more for clothes presented on hangers.

Note that shops usually intake clothes one season ahead, so plan to sell winterwear in September, spring clothes in January, and so on. And be prepared to take a few of your discards back home: Many consigners are only in the market for certain brands and styles at any given time. Here are some of our favorite local consignment shops for selling, none of which require an appointment.