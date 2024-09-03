Best Restaurants 2024: Miss Congeniality

Anthony’s Chophouse

Service is attentive to a fault at this fine dining destination, but the level of observation means you’ll never need a glass refilled or a napkin folded. 201 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-740-0900, anthonyschophouse.com

Chatterbox Jazz Club

Using what we can only assume are psychic powers, servers at the Chatterbox appear exactly when patrons need them to replace or refill a drink or just break up a tense moment. 435 Massachusetts Ave., 317-636-0584

Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place

There’s something comforting about a server who meets you at your level, so when Kountry Kitchen’s staffers pull a chair up to talk specials and recommendations, it feels like coming home. 1831 N. College Ave., 317-635-6000, kountrykitchenindy.com

Nowhere Special Cocktail Lounge

This speakeasy’s bartenders aren’t too cool to explain their complex cocktails to any customer who wanders down its stairs. That they do so while mixing those thoughtful drinks is the stunner. 608 Massachusetts Ave., nowhereindy.com

Our Table American Bistro

There’s an impressive level of expertise behind Our Table’s strip mall windows, with staff ready to recommend wine pairings or explain the provenance of produce, dairy, or meats. 5080 State Rd. 135, Bargersville, ourtablerestaurant.com

Union 50

Most Cunningham Restaurant Group spots deserve service kudos, but Union 50 stands out for the level of diplomacy we’ve witnessed regarding issues from dietary demands, to over-celebrating patrons, to wandering toddlers. 620 N. East St., 317-610-0234, union-50.com