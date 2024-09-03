Best Restaurants 2024: Miss Congeniality

Anthony’s Chophouse
Service is attentive to a fault at this fine dining destination, but the level of observation means you’ll never need a glass refilled or a napkin folded. 201 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-740-0900, anthonyschophouse.com
Chatterbox Jazz Club
Using what we can only assume are psychic powers, servers at the Chatterbox appear exactly when patrons need them to replace or refill a drink or just break up a tense moment. 435 Massachusetts Ave., 317-636-0584
Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place
There’s something comforting about a server who meets you at your level, so when Kountry Kitchen’s staffers pull a chair up to talk specials and recommendations, it feels like coming home. 1831 N. College Ave., 317-635-6000, kountrykitchenindy.com
Nowhere Special Cocktail Lounge
This speakeasy’s bartenders aren’t too cool to explain their complex cocktails to any customer who wanders down its stairs. That they do so while mixing those thoughtful drinks is the stunner. 608 Massachusetts Ave., nowhereindy.com
Our Table American Bistro
There’s an impressive level of expertise behind Our Table’s strip mall windows, with staff ready to recommend wine pairings or explain the provenance of produce, dairy, or meats. 5080 State Rd. 135, Bargersville, ourtablerestaurant.com
Union 50
Most Cunningham Restaurant Group spots deserve service kudos, but Union 50 stands out for the level of diplomacy we’ve witnessed regarding issues from dietary demands, to over-celebrating patrons, to wandering toddlers. 620 N. East St., 317-610-0234, union-50.com