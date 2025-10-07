Cheers: Big Hoffa’s BBQ In Westfield

WESTFIELD SMOKEHOUSE Big Hoffa’s has never struggled to line patrons up for its menu of tender smoked meats, but an adjacent building proved a trickier proposition. First, owner Adam Hoffman tried to turn the building (which was the original Big Hoffa’s location “some 20 years ago”) into an ice cream shop called Big Hoffa’s Freezery, but when a special liquor permit was granted to it by the city, he decided to transform it into Big Hoffa’s Tavern, a “really cozy, cool atmosphere for locals and people coming after the games at Grand Park to have a drink.” The bar will serve the full Big Hoffa’s food menu, with some special after-hours dishes for bar patrons only. “It’s another way to tell the Big Hoffa’s story,” Hoffman says. “We’re excited to bring our customers something new.”

802 E. Main St., Westfield