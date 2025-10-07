Neighborhood Bars: West Side Of Indianapolis

The AVG Pub

NEIGHBORHOOD: Speedway

When Tito Gomez took ownership of this cozy Speedway hangout 10 years ago, his first orders of business were to update the decades-old interior and to revive the defunct kitchen for food service. These days, he turns out a very respectable collection of eats that includes secret-sauced smashburgers, fried-to-order nacho chips, and a reimagined Cuban sandwich made with house-made pulled pork, provolone, and parmesan butter. The beer menu also contains a few surprises—namely, craft entries like 3 Floyds Gumballhead and Zombie Dust on tap. Westside Outcasts rugby players pop in sometimes after practices; the previous owner is a former team member.

3520 W. 16th St., 317-916-2814

OPEN SINCE: Mid-1960s

THE USUAL: Tito’s Sunrise (Tito’s vodka, Razzmatazz raspberry cordial, and sour mix)

Checkered Flag Tavern

NEIGHBORHOOD: Stout Field

Friendly bartenders have been making guests here feel like part of this westside family since it opened in 1947. Full of swag straight out of pit row, the place is a monument to all things Indianapolis Motor Speedway; you’ll probably catch glimpses of drivers, team owners, and crew members when the big races roll around. The tavern bills itself as a five-star dive bar, and with foodstuffs like pit-smoked wings, pork belly burnt ends, firecracker shrimp, a whiskey melt burger, and frog legs on the menu, it’s easy to see why. Live music, darts leagues, pool tables, and daily beer specials round out the offerings.

5725 W. Morris St., 317-247-6209

OPEN SINCE: 1947

THE USUAL: PBR tallboy

Fat Cat Bar

NEIGHBORHOOD: Eagledale

If you grew up on the west side of Indianapolis and had fun parents, they might have visited this place when it was called Bud’s Tavern. These days, it’s regarded as one of the area’s hidden gems—a place people might stumble upon in search of some post-track bar food or on the way home from a Marian University basketball game. There’s nothing fancy about Fat Cat’s U-shaped counter or pool-and-darts decor, but by the time you finish your first bottle of Coors, you’ll feel like a regular.

3015 Lafayette Rd., 317-926-2837

OPEN SINCE: 2016

THE USUAL: Rum and Coke

Mike’s Speedway Lounge

NEIGHBORHOOD: Speedway

Just two blocks east of the track, this decades-old Speedway mainstay honors its turf with a brick exterior, a black-and-white checkered ceiling, and racing memorabilia as far as the eye can see. As you’d expect, the place tends to get a little crazy during Indy 500 weekend (the only time of year it goes cash-only). But with karaoke Wednesdays, motorcycle cruise-ins, darts, billiards, live music a couple times a month, and a big St. Patrick’s Day bash, the party never fully winds down. Amid a fairly extensive selection of pub grub, the spicy Mike’s Famous Spanish Burger and a hand-cut and breaded tenderloin that overhangs the bun—just as it should—are time-tested house favorites.

3701 W. 16th St., 317-969-6710

OPEN SINCE: 1965

THE USUAL: Crown Royal shots

The Workingman’s Friend

NEIGHBORHOOD: Stringtown

The squat brick building off Belmont Avenue on the city’s near–west side looks as if it is trying hard to be a hidden gem. But everyone knows about Workingman’s Friend and its magical ability to attract both blue- and white-collar patrons. They come with cash, packing the tiny parking lot and filling the dining room’s scattering of stiff-backed red chairs. Rarely do they need to glance at the letterboard menu behind the bar—because they already know their order by heart: a thin, sizzled double cheeseburger with an extra bottom bun separating the lacy patties; a bowl of chili garnished with shredded cheese, onions, and crumbled saltines; or the hot ham-and-Swiss Big John Special with chips and slaw. More than likely, lunch will be washed down with a chilled schooner of beer at this Indianapolis institution that comes by its name honestly. It was founded more than 100 years ago by a young Macedonian immigrant, Louis Stamatkin, famous for feeding striking railroad workers on I.O.U.s. 234 N. Belmont Ave., 317-636-2067

OPEN SINCE: 1918

THE USUAL: A cold schooner of beer