Cheers: Branching Out

When the owners of Fountain Square–based WildEye Cannabis started looking for a brewery space to manufacture infused mocktails, they didn’t have any intentions of opening a restaurant. But after they heard that a neighboring business, Turchetti’s Deli, was planning on ending its dining operation, they changed their plans. “At first, we were just looking for a place to bottle our lemonades,” co-owner Scott Hughes says. “But when we heard that George Turkette wanted to focus on his meat market business, we got excited.”

WildEye co-owner Nick Brown has a background as a chef, so he developed a menu for WildFyre Tap that weaves some of Turchetti’s favorites in with offerings like a broccoli cheese soup studded with deep-fried broccoli bites. Live music is also on the agenda, as are beer, wine, and a late-night menu for folks “who need to get something to eat after the bars close,” Hughes says. 1106 Prospect St.