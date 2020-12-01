A “Meat-Cute” On 16th Street

Painted in a dramatic shade of chili-pepper red, Argentinian restaurant and fresh meat counter Che Chori is hard to miss along its busy stretch of West 16th Street. Owners Marcos and Laura Perera are real estate investors who couldn’t resist the small Speedway-adjacent building originally constructed as a Rally’s double drive-through. The menu celebrates a different kind of grab-and-go cuisine: the meaty street-vendor food that Marcos grew up eating in his native Argentina.

At Che Chori (scheduled to open next month), chorizo-laced burgers are topped with ham, eggs, and cheese, while chicken, pork, and beef Milanese sandwiches bulge from French baguettes. Marcos hopes Indy diners will also become familiar with Argentina’s signature choripan, a butterflied housemade sausage inside a warm bun, topped with chimichurri—a sandwich for the people commonly served outside sporting events and even offered at political rallies. “Anywhere you go, you will have choripan,” says Marcos. 3124 W. 16th St.