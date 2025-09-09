Swoon: Birrieria Iturbidense

JASMINE MARTINEZ-CUEVAS is ready to pull into a slot and stay a while. “I’ve always wanted a restaurant,” says the co-owner of Tacos El Iturbidense and Birrieria Iturbidense food trucks, the latter of which just spawned a new Broad Ripple restaurant. House-made birria is the star at the casual spot, which serves traditional quesabirria tacos—packed with meat and cheese and served with consommé for dipping—alongside unexpected preparations like egg rolls, pizza, or the grilled cheese pictured here. “We love to surprise customers with how we use birria,” Martinez-Cuevas says. “And it’s fun to play.”

825 Broad Ripple Ave.