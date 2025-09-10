Realty Check: Zionsville Gem

CUSTOM-BUILT in 2019, this striking home is color-drenched in a robust denim shade with black-framed windows enhancing the dramatic effect. The exterior’s architectural style is fresh and interesting, easily commanding a double take from passersby in the affluent neighborhood. Once inside, the drama is toned down in favor of lighter and brighter hues. High ceilings energize the open concept layout, while warm texture appears in the hardwood floors, beams, and floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. Fun pattern pops can be found throughout, like in the first-floor powder room with its hot pink zebra wallpaper. Attention to detail shines through in the primary suite with features like a granite fireplace, two walk-in closets, a bathroom with a soaking tub, and a private balcony overlooking the pool. Entertaining space also abounds thanks to a decked-out lower level that packs in amenities—a theater, a game space, and a kitchen. Additional highlights include a 16-foot accordion door system that opens onto a screened patio and a three-car garage.

5120 Melbourne Pl., Zionsville

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 5.5

Square footage 5,895

Lot: .4 acre

Broker: Century 21 Scheetz

Listing Price: $1,900,000