Taste Test: Crab Rangoon In Indy

Beholder

Leave it to Jonathan Brooks to dream up a crab rangoon elephant ear, fried to order and topped with white soy-seasoned cream cheese mayo, colossal crab meat, sweet chili sauce, and a scattering of scallions.

1844 E. 10th St., 317-419-3471

Big Lug Canteen

Tortilla chips are the perfect foil for a dip made with blue crab claw meat, cream cheese, and fresh herbs and spices. Sprinkled with mozzarella and baked to a bubbly, golden brown, it’s a deconstructed treat.

1435 E. 86th St., 317-672-3503

Sidedoor Bagel

Inspired by a crab rangoon schmear he discovered during a New York bagel recon trip, owner Josh Greeson took the concept one step further. The resulting Mr. Krabs Rangoon sandwich assembles lump crab, cream cheese, scallions, garlic, a fried egg, wonton crisps, and chili sauce on the bagel of your choice.

1103 E. 10th St.

Thai District Restaurant

These handcrafted bites boast a generous amount of secret-recipe crab meat, Philadelphia cream cheese, and onion filling tucked into a wonton wrapper and fried to piping hot perfection. Insiders know to ask for extra sweet-and-sour dipping sauce to drizzle on your fried rice.

5724 N. Green St., Brownsburg, 317-939-2112

Wisanggeni Pawon

This northside Indonesian spot plates up five airy triangles of crispy fried wonton dough stuffed with crab and Philly cream cheese. A ramekin of house-made chili dipping sauce hits all the right spicy-sweet notes.

2450 E. 71st St., 317-756-9477