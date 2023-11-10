Revisit: Kountry Kitchen

CHERISHED local soul food institution Kountry Kitchen, known for its generous servings of fried chicken, catfish, and meatloaf, is back seating customers in a bigger, brighter space nearly twice the size of its predecessor. The longtime College Avenue restaurant now features a full bar, plated appetizers, late-week brunch options, and a high-ceilinged dining room with lots of natural light. Cynthia Williams, who operates the restaurant with husband and longtime owner Isaac Williams, was inspired by the brunch and cocktail spots of Atlanta and Chicago for the new design. That means customers can now order Southern-style shrimp cocktails, deviled eggs, and bananas Foster French toast. The expanded event spaces, including a separate bar and second-story patio, allow regulars to once again plan their next special occasion at the neighborhood spot they’ve long called home. 1831 N. College Ave., 317-635-6000