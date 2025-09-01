Taste Test: Banana Splits In Indy

Zaharakos

Take a road trip to Columbus for the GOAT, where you choose three scoops of house-made ice cream and three sauces topped with whipped cream and cherries in a retro glass dish. The dessert is so popular that the century-old parlor sold more than 2,600 banana splits last year alone.

329 Washington St., Columbus, 812-378-1900

Frosty Boy

This landmark drive-in assembles an ooey-gooey sundae you’ll need to eat quickly before it melts. In this traditional iteration, a split banana is loaded up with vanilla soft serve; chocolate, strawberry, and pineapple toppings; chopped peanuts; whipped cream; and three cherries on top.

40 W. Main St., New Palestine, 317-861-5433

Nicky Blaine’s

Adults can sip their dessert in an elegant banana split martini from this downtown cocktail lounge. Chocolate and banana liqueurs are shaken and poured into a martini glass, with a cherry on top. Chocolate syrup and whipped cream are available by request.

20 N. Meridian St., 317-638-5588

J. Edwards Fine Chocolates & Gourmet Cakes

This Kokomo-based bakery covers all the bases with chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla cake layers sandwiching a banana cream filling. Pineapple-whip icing, crushed pecans, and a chocolate drizzle complete the picture. Order one online, or find it by the slice at Flatwater in Broad Ripple.

Paradise MX

While many offerings at this dessert bar nod to Mexico City, Paradise MX’s banana split is full-on fair food. Two freshly made waffles are the base for a split banana, ice cream, chocolate syrup, and toppings, with a cherry on top.

7045 Emblem Dr., 317-743-8942