Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos has expanded to Zionsville. The counter-service restaurant, which also has a location in Fishers, features fan-favorite tacos like the Trailer Park and the Brushfire (which is filled with jerk chicken and mango) alongside the brand’s multiple varieties of queso. 11826 Sylo Crossing, Zionsville, 317-342-4170

A new candy and snack shop, The Pit Stop is in the works across the street from The Toy Pit near 38th Street and College Avenue. 3840 N. College Ave., 317-703-8697

H Steakhouse, the newest venture from veteran restaurateur Henri Najem, officially opens tomorrow. Prime beef, fresh seafood, and open-fire cooking are the focus. 207 Mill St. Westfield, 317-804-2292

Lafayette-based Nom Nom Tacos and Tequila plans to open a Carmel outpost this summer. Owner Héctor Ordaz’s menu includes guajillo-roasted octopus, a sizzling molcajete, stuffed tetela, and an extensive agave selection.

Thai Prime is set to take over the former Wahlburgers spot in Carmel on Feb. 9. 1200 S. Range Line Rd., 317-936-9445

Taking advantage of the current winter wonderland, Gather 22 is doing an Après Ski pop-up through the end of the month, with “chalet vibes, warm drinks, comfort food that delivers, and an enclosed patio that makes you forget how cold it is outside.” 22 E 22nd St., 317-258-2222

And if you don’t have dinner plans tonight, check out the Taste of Spain First Friday pop-up from Solely Wine and Gomez BBQ, whose chef will be preparing tapas dishes (montaditos, patas bravas, and Albóndigas) from 5 p.m. until they sell out. 1106 E. 16th St.