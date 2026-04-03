Portland, Oregon-based The Sports Bra, “the world’s first sports bar dedicated exclusively to showing women’s sports,” has designated the former Pomodoro space downtown as the site of its Indianapolis franchise. The family-friendly spot is set to open this summer, offering a diverse menu that includes vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free dishes. 15 E. Maryland St.

Former chef de cuisine at Commission Row Bennett Disser moves into the managing partner position at Revery this week, kicking off a transition into sole ownership of the Greenwood restaurant. 299 W. Main St., Greenwood, 317-215-4164

A new Muslim-owned Yemeni coffee shop has opened in Fishers. Bayt Al-Mocha offers creative chais and lattes, plus both savory and sweet pastries and desserts, including those viral fruit-shaped ice creams. 13094 Publishers Dr., Fishers, 317-436-3800

Tickets are on sale now for Traders Point Creamery’s April 26 Faire at the Farm, the Zionsville destination’s annual spring market event. 9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville, 317-733-1700