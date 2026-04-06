Indy Tacos

This cozy northside taqueria drizzles its popular Chori-Fries with creamy queso before scattering on crumbles of chorizo and topping the whole thing off with chopped tomato, onion, and fresh cilantro like a Mexican poutine.

2196 E. 54th St., 317-929-1424

Chicago Beef and Dog

The Italian Beefy Cheesy Fries garnish house-cut potatoes with slow-braised Italian beef, then crank up the flavor several notches with beef chili, aged cheddar cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, and crumbled bacon. The plate is big enough to share between several people.

5402 E. Washington St., 317-359-2333



Hoagies & Hops

A celebration of steak and potatoes, the Philly cheesesteak loaded fries feature crinkle cuts topped with shaved ribeye, Cheez Whiz, and fried onions (or “wit,” for those in the know). “A lot of customers spice them up with our long hot peppers or add Cooper Sharp American cheese,” says owner Kristina Mazza.

4155 Boulevard Pl., 317-426-5731

Smash’d Midwest Burgers

Loaded fries for dessert? Yep, if you order them Sweetie Style—skin-on sweet potato fries topped with brown sugar, caramel, and a sour cream–based sauce with hints of orange. They’re available in a 7-ounce portion or colossal full-pound serving.

10 Johnson Ave., 317-419-2894; 5 American Legion Pl., Greenfield, 317-318-2053

Just Like Sunday

Bring an appetite if you’re planning to tackle the Jamaican-inspired loaded fries here. The place is not shy about heaping on jerk chicken, nacho cheese, and your choice of sweet or spicy sauce. This pile of spuds is a meal in and of itself.

7245 Michigan Rd., 317-735-2966