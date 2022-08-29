Three Fresh Takes On BLTs

Rize

Thick-cut bacon, tomato, and mixed greens are stacked on a soft croissant and garnished with creamy garlic aioli and savory Thai basil vinaigrette for a balanced bite. Several locations, rize-restaurant.com

Cafe Patachou

The classic sandwich gets a caprese twist with the addition of fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced red onions, and velvety house Dijonnaise. Several locations, cafepatachou.com

Root & Bone

A fried green tomato BLT takes the form of a deconstructed sandwich that stacks pork-belly bacon, pimento cheese, tomato jam, and greens atop the titular Southern staple. 4601 N. College Ave., 317-602-8672, rootnboneindy.com