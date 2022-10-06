Folktale’s Storybook Setting

A NEW EVENT space and cocktail bar has joined the recent improvements to Greenwood’s downtown area. Folktale is the newest project from Mark Henrichs, who owns and operates adjacent sister restaurant, Revery. The restaurateur embarked on a mission in 2021 to revive the property, which spans nearly two acre, which includes a 19th-century Colonial mansion that sits on nearly two acres. Folktale began hosting events in June, and with a gorgeous main reception room that shows off restored crystal chandeliers, three elegant staircases, a chic two-room bridal suite, and grooms’ lounge complete with leather couches and a poker table, the mansion makes for a picturesque wedding site in particular.

For those with less jam-packed social calendars itching to explore the renovated site, Folktale also hosts outdoor cocktail hours during the warmer months on Tuesday through Saturday nights. Guests can grab a craft cocktail from Tavern at the Tale, order dinner from Henrichs’s Dashboard Food Truck, and enjoy cozy patio seating with a historic backdrop. There’s something magical about sipping an old fashioned or blackberry bourbon lemonade while admiring ever-modernizing Old Town Greenwood from within the wrought-iron gates of a location so rich with local lore. If you stick around long enough, you may catch rumors of bears, lions, and elephants that the property’s previous tenants are rumored to have kept a century ago. But maybe that’s just a folktale.