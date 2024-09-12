New In Town: Haus Blend

GUGGMAN Haus Brewing Co.’s taproom began in a wood-framed house at 1916 Gent Ave., but after Guggman opened a new facility next door, its future was unclear. But in May, co-owners/sisters Abby Gorman and Courtney Guggenberger put the coffeepot on the front burner, partnering with restaurant vet Kelly Jones to open The Coffee Haus in the vintage home. Specialty drinks include a comforting, not-too-sweet blueberry muffin latte made with Tinker Coffee Co. beans and blueberry syrup. Muffns, scones, and a tasty breakfast burrito are also available to enjoy on the spacious patio overlooking the funky industrial neighborhood.

1701 Gent Ave., 317-602-6131, guggmanhausbrewing.com