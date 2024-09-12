Wardrobe Revival: Where To Shop

Formal Wear: Thrifty Threads

This well-stocked charity shop benefiting people escaping domestic violence situations carries bargains in everyday and elevated looks. But it’s the formal dress selection, full of frocks in every style and color, that’s the standout. 1501 W. 86th St., 317-802-9612

Vintage T-Shirts: Naptown Thrift

For those into streetwear from the 1980s to 2000s, Naptown Thrift is The Place. The store specializes in branded sports, pop culture, and Indy themed T-shirts worth collecting. In addition, find an assortment of vintage baseball and trucker hats to accessorize with. 2184 E. 54th St., 317-426-3331

Plus-Size Vintage: Broad Ripple Vintage

Broad Ripple Vintage opened in 1998 and is one of the stalwarts of the Indy vintage scene. While the store sells clothing from various time periods, its vibe leans into the 1960s and 1970s with The Doors playing on repeat while you shop. The store boasts a dedicated section of superb plus-size dresses and more for groovy ensembles to fit any size and shape. 824 E. 64th St., 317-255-4135

Designer Men’s Brands: Newman & Company Consignment

Newman & Company is a men’s-exclusive storefront located in the heart of Broad Ripple Village. From sportswear to suit jackets, the shop has something for every occasion. The selection of designer-label duds and shoes by Ferragamo, Ralph Lauren, and more are priced right and handpicked for their excellent condition. 720 E. 65th St., 317-253-2533

Designer Women’s Brands: The Toggery Resale Boutique

This staple has easy-to-peruse, organized collections of yesterday’s and today’s clothing. Though the shop has plenty of mass-market clothes, the selection of designer shoes, bags, and sunglasses in the glass cases around the store are topnotch. Visit often, as it’s not uncommon to find Chanel, Prada, and Gucci on rotation as they bring in new inventory. 1810 Broad Ripple Ave., Ste. 4, 317-257-5661