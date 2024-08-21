New in Town: Hey Now Pizza

BALL PARK PIZZA OWNERS Kevin and Kathy Flaherty “were like my second mom and dad,” Nick Pastrick says. He worked at the pizzeria from his early teens to his mid-20s, then moved on to spots like Goose the Market. But pizza was always on his mind. When the Beech Grove Ball Park shuttered, Pastrick and his partner in business and life, nightlife veteran Jackie Palmer, looked at its quaint storefront and realized it was their time to step up to the plate.

The new restaurant, called Hey Now Pizza, is a thoughtful mix of throwback (mozzarella-heavy salads with packets of Italian dressing, gleaming and puff y breadsticks) and cool kid (a recent fresh morel special, a pecan-feta-barbecue pie), with a crowd to match. Longtime Beech Grovers rub shoulders with paint-spattered hipsters in its refreshed dining room. Buckets of beer, in-house delivery, and patio dining are also on the horizon.