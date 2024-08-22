- Book a private golf simulator bay with a 15-by-10-foot 4K HD screen.
- Renting an e-bike and hopping on the Cultural Trail a block away is an easy date night. (Get the picnic basket add-on.)
- You can even take a wood-burning or glass-painting class.
- Grabbing a drink and taking in the skyline from the patio is always an option.
- All craft cocktails have local ingredients, like the Indy Fashioned with Hotel Tango bourbon.
- Ask what the seasonal slushie is before you order, though. Peckish? Go for the Spare Tire Rolls.
- They host Colts away game parties. Make a reservation.
Unspoken Rules: The Hangar
A manner-festo for the newly popular downtown entertainment center.