New In Town: Hi Mango’s Tropical Treat

FROM THE OUTSIDE, Hi Mango looks like the drive-thru Wendy’s that it once was. But step inside and all thoughts of red pigtails slip away, as the space has been transformed into a light and breezy haven of light wood and floral arrangements. It’s a perfect setting for the restaurant’s lineup of Asian-style frozen desserts, shakes, pastries, and crepes.

Every dish at this locally owned business seems created to feed the eyes as much as the palate: Sundaes burst with enough fruit to fill an Edible Arrangement, cakes are artfully sauced and dusted, and toppings on bowls of ice cream are arranged with military precision. And while mango items are in abundance—fitting, given the restaurant’s name—other flavors such as durian, ube, and matcha also sparkle in various preparations.

6351 E. 82nd St., 317-829-6667