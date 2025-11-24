Hoosierist: What Exactly Is Wealthy In Indiana?

Q: How much would I have to make each year to join Indiana’s “1 percent?”

A: Let’s just say your Uber gig and Etsy side hustle probably won’t get you there. World Population Review, a website that explores world population through data, says you need an annual income of $471,007 to reach Indiana’s salary summit, while SmartAsset places the magic number slightly higher, at $473,685. But at least you don’t live in Connecticut, where the staggering $1,056,996 benchmark is the highest in the nation. In last-place West Virginia, however, a mere $416,310 is all it takes to make you the fattest hog in the waller. Of course, this is different from being in the top 1 percent in terms of accumulated wealth. To vault that hurdle, you need (depending on whom you consult) between $11 and $14 million dollars tucked away. One only gets to this level by grit, determination … and having rich parents. Mostly by having rich parents.