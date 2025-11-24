Realty Check: Lavish Living On Lake Wawasee

AS THE LARGEST natural lake within Indiana’s boundaries, natural lake within Indiana’s boundaries, Lake Wawasee has long been a popular destination for boating, fishing, and summertime recreation. It’s no stranger to affluence , with famous Indiana figures, like Eli Lilly, procuring property there over the last century.

​In the early 1900s, Wabash native and thermostat developer (and heating systems extraordinaire) Mark C. Honeywell owned a cottage right on the water. Honeywell’s family hosted their fair share of big names and famous guests at their waterside retreat, including the powerhouse comedy duo Abbott and Costello. Photos of the pair visiting the lake can be viewed at the Honeywell Center in Wabash.

As the years went on, the cottage was eventually torn down, but its enviable lot remained—a half-acre footprint boasting more than 155 feet of shoreline. In 2001, a multimillion-dollar estate was built on the original Honeywell property.

​“It’s one of those homes that are ‘traffic stoppers,’” listing agent Fred Steffen says with a laugh. “The exterior is phenomenal. It’s put together so well, and people like to stop to take that in.” Gazing at it from the water, one almost feels transported to the East Coast due to its endlessly charming facade emitting Nantucket vibes. Nostalgia-loving millennials might associate it with a Nancy Meyers house aesthetic.

​“They spared no expense,” Steffen says of its construction. “They went in and used high-end builders, architects, products, everything. The interior matches that.” Inside, the vibe is upscale lake house, with all the warmth and ease you’d expect of a summer vacation home. The main level is filled with natural light that streams through numerous windows. There’s no chance of missing the glorious views from here.

The sunlight washes over classic materials—think hardwoods, stone, and whitewashed tongue-and-groove paneling—that are paired with equally timeless patterns. Stripes, plaids, Greek key, and stars appear in a nautical color palette. Rich navy blue is a favorite throughout, while reds and yellows complement the maritime motif. These colors and materials, together, evoke a sense of elevated comfort. If Martha Stewart and Ralph Lauren collaborated on a lake house, it might look something like this. Plus, the property is being offered mostly furnished, making move-in a breeze.

While its footprint stretches across nearly 8,000 square feet, the home never feels uncomfortably expansive. There are six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. The basement is packed with unique features, such as a custom boat bar. It’s a showstopper piece of gleaming wood, shining silver accents, and a big, white ship’s wheel at the helm. Built-in cabinets provide storage alongside the beer/wine fridge, while its top easily accommodates seating for at least five. Elsewhere in the basement, there’s a pool table, arcade and game room, ping pong, and cozy TV area.

It’s easy to imagine fun-filled family nights in the space. Overnight hosting isn’t a challenge thanks to a charming bunk room that fits eight beds. Below deck style appears everywhere, from the sconces that resemble cabin dome lights to the vintage map wallpaper. The theme continues in a nearby bathroom, where nautical-style lighting and white tongue and groove ensure cohesiveness between upstairs and downstairs.

According to Steffen, many large homes along the water opt for walkout basements that extend toward the shore. 10712 N. Southshore Dr. deliberately rallied against this popular design choice and instead chose to preserve the hilltop. Now, hydrangeas tumble down the hillside, their flowering heads falling softly onto the rough-hewn rock wall. Lush greenery climbs over the pergola that adorns yet another unique feature of the property: the grotto.

Built into the hillside, at the water’s edge, the little nook is marked by a stone facade, arched double doors, and its pier marker, 502. Inside, there’s a bathroom and plentiful storage. According to Steffen, the grotto concept was common years ago, but isn’t seen much anymore. It doesn’t connect to the main house’s basement and instead functions on its own. Yet the charm it imparts on the property’s overall aesthetic is invaluable.

The home can handle huge crowds with ease. There’s a separate guest house with three bedrooms and more than 1,200 feet of living space. Its interior is bright, open, and modern. There’s a popular saying that life is better at the lake. Every word rings true on Southshore Drive.