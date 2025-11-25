Infrared Sauna And Cold Plunge Come To Indy Area

LAUNCHED IN ATLANTA in 2019, infrared sauna and cold plunge chain SweatHouz has spread like wildfire across the U.S., with hundreds of franchisees signing up every year. Indy local Jeanette Ray is one of those, launching the area’s first SweatHouz in Broad Ripple in May and a second one in Carmel in July.

“After Covid, I decided I needed to do better for myself. I went on a health journey and lost 120 pounds. Then I got a personal trainer’s license and dedicated myself to showing people how they can get healthy, too,” Ray says.

Ray quickly learned that rest and recovery are as important as working out, but she saw few options in Indy for the kinds of hot and cold therapies she gravitated toward. So when she heard about the opportunity to work with SweatHouz, she went all in.

Athletes may swear by cold plunges and vitamin C–infused showers—SweatHouz signature treatments—but medical data is scarce on their efficacy. Physicians remain similarly divided on the benefits of heat treatments and saunas. But most agree that when used within recommended limits, none of these remedies are inherently risky (though one should always consult a physician before trying any new health correctives) and may help relieve the stress of daily living.

In fact, those seeking stress relief are some of Ray’s most loyal customers, she says. And soon, locals will have more options for those therapies, with Ray opening locations in Bottleworks and Fishers in 2026. “We want to take care of everyone in Indy,” Ray says, “and that means being everywhere people might need us.”

6280 N. College Ave., 750 Veterans Wy., Carmel

