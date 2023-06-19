Subscribe
dish icon

New in Town: Memento Zero Proof Lounge

Drink to your heart’s content at Indiana’s first alcohol-free cocktail and coffee lounge.

Momento Zero ProofPhoto provided.

When Fishers natives Shwa Hall and Max Gavin were still in their late teens and starting a recording business, they often found themselves working on their creative collaborations over laptops at local coffeehouses. But in the evenings, when those shops closed, there wasn’t a place for the under-21 duo to go. Years later, they’re tapping into a national trend toward lower-alcohol and booze-free drinks at Memento Zero Proof Lounge, with Hall matching the barista and bartending creds he’s earned at places like Noble Coffee & Tea Company and The Avenue Coffeehouse & Cafe with Gavin’s managerial savvy. Their self-described “modern gothic lounge” serving zero-proof cocktails, espresso drinks, and snacks will open this summer. 8701 E. 116th St., Fishers, mementoretail.com

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
Tags , , , ,
