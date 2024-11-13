New In Town: Rosemary & Olive

Photo courtesy Rosemary & Olive

ROSEMARY & OLIVE might be the Indy dining scene’s answer to The Avengers. The cozy Italian restaurant comes from the trio behind some of our most reliable spots: George Stergiopoulos of Meridian Street’s Greek Islands, Giorgio’s Pizza owner Elif Ozdemir, and restaurateur Gino Pizzi. Their new spot pulls from all their backgrounds, with Giorgio’s friendly vibe, Greek Islands’ efficient service, and Pizzi’s focus on every detail. That perfectionism is why its pasta-leaning menu has expanded ever so slowly since its launch in May. “I don’t like to rush,” Pizzi says. “We can wait to make sure we’re doing everything right.” If only the folks at Marvel had the same approach.

870 Massachusetts Ave., 317-426-2529