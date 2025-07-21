New In Town: Tilly’s Tea Room

FOUNDED IN FISHERS over a decade ago, Tilly’s Tea Room was bumped to Saks Fifth Avenue at the Fashion Mall soon after, where it built up a loyal following of patrons thrilled by owner Sharon Moore’s witty and fun take on classic English tea. When she got word that Saks would be shuttering last year, Moore was in the middle of opening Fishers chip shop Max & Tilly’s, but instead of crumpling under the news, she doubled down. “The spot next door opened up right as we were renovating,” she says, so she reopened Tilly’s Tea Room there this spring. Her crowd from Saks followed. “In fact, I think many of them like it here more,” Moore says of the spot inside the First Internet Bank building. With old favorites like house-made scones with clotted cream and fresh features like a rooftop events space for fashion shows and parties, it’s possible Tilly’s third act is its best one yet.

8701 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-537-2185