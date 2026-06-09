Everything Is Peachy At Toast & Thyme Breakfast Cafe

MIKAELLA AND DOUGLAS Mendoza’s cheerful new cafe in Brownsburg is not your typical small-town breakfast joint. Everything about Toast & Thyme Breakfast Cafe is polished and

intentional, from the sunny boho decor, to the coffees fluffed with foams and drizzled with house-made syrups served in delicate tall glasses, to the menu of updated classics. That includes the Hey, Peach pancake, embellished with peach slices, raspberry coulis, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. It’s bright and sweet, just like the cafe itself.

773 E. Main St., Brownsburg, 317-603-1101