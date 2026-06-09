Everything Is Peachy At Toast & Thyme Breakfast Cafe

Hey, Peach pancakes from Brownsburg’s Toast & Thyme Breakfast Cafe make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside.
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These peachy pancakes are a must-try at Toast & Thyme Breakfast Cafe.
Photo by Tony Valainis

MIKAELLA AND DOUGLAS Mendoza’s cheerful new cafe in Brownsburg is not your typical small-town breakfast joint. Everything about Toast & Thyme Breakfast Cafe is polished and
intentional, from the sunny boho decor, to the coffees fluffed with foams and drizzled with house-made syrups served in delicate tall glasses, to the menu of updated classics. That includes the Hey, Peach pancake, embellished with peach slices, raspberry coulis, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. It’s bright and sweet, just like the cafe itself.

773 E. Main St., Brownsburg, 317-603-1101

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Julia Spalding
Julia Spalding is the executive editor at Indianapolis Monthly, a lifelong Hoosier, east side advocate, and Indy enthusiast. She covers big stories but also loves to discover new places to explore in her city. Follow her on Instagram @juliaspalding317 to see what she's up to.

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