Why did you choose a career in law enforcement?

My father served in the Army for 20 years, but I wasn’t sure I wanted to join the armed forces because we had to move so much when I was growing up. I’ve always had a strong sense of right and wrong. I was the kind of kid who followed the rules, wanted to do the right thing, and felt responsible to look out for others. When I was younger, I met a female police officer who lived in my area. I went on a ride-along with her. From that very first time I rode in a police car, I knew being an officer was something I was called to do.

What made you decide to pursue a leadership role in the force?

When I first started out as a police officer, I simply loved the work. I truly thought I would just do that for my entire career. About four years in, though, my peers pushed me to become a field training officer. That experience still stands out to me. I’ve always viewed that position as the first line of supervision in our agency. You’re directly responsible for another person—what they learn, how they grow, and ultimately the kind of officer they become. That responsibility really shaped my approach to leadership.

What was your path like?

After the Indianapolis Police Department merged with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office [in 2007], I returned to the north side, where I started my career, and served as a neighborhood resource officer. That’s where I really learned the value of community-based problem solving. From there, I was invited to join the violent crimes unit. It was the first of its kind in Indianapolis and remains a highly effective part of the department. I was the only female member of that team. We worked in plain clothes, sometimes undercover, focusing on the most violent offenders in the city, handling cases involving homicide, sexual assault, and robbery. We partnered closely with homicide detectives, federal agencies, and other units, and often worked on high-profile investigations.

That period was a major turning point in my career, yet I took a step back after my twins were born in 2009. But about 15 years into my career, I was encouraged to take the supervisor’s exam. Until then, I hadn’t actively pursued formal leadership. Once I stepped into it, my perspective changed, and I saw the impact I could have on the work and the people around me.

How did you finally end up as chief of police?

I served as a field supervisor on the northwest side, then was promoted to lieutenant, working in aggravated assault and homicide in the investigations division. Later, I was selected to serve as the Southwest District commander. In that role, I deepened my understanding of community partnerships while staying closely connected to officers in the field. From there, I was promoted to deputy chief of operations. Then, unexpectedly, when chief Chris Bailey took on a new role, the opportunity arrived to become chief of police.

That’s quite an inspiring journey. What would you say to young women in Indianapolis who are wondering if they can succeed in law enforcement?

I grew up with a mom who told me every day that I can do anything I want to do in this world. That was just something ingrained in me. I never thought being a female police chief was an impossibility because of how I was raised. So to all those women out there, go for it! There is nothing you can’t do. There is absolutely no reason that you shouldn’t pursue your passion and seize any opportunity to make a difference in your community.

Every statistic these days shows crime being down in Indy. Do you ever let yourself stop and take that in, or is your mind always rolling to the next problem?

From my perspective as chief, I do like to pause and acknowledge the great work that’s being done to achieve these crime reductions. We have officers and professional staff who work tirelessly, day in and day out, with the goal of reducing violent crime and making a positive impact on their city.

What are some of your goals for the department?

We want everybody in the city to feel safe, secure, and supported. We want to leverage community partnerships to help address underlying issues that may be contributing to crime and give people a path that allows them to make a different choice than a life of violence. We know we can’t achieve crime reductions or solve issues without residents, business owners, and neighbors walking alongside us to help.

Also top of mind is improving our retention and recruiting efforts. We’ve faced staffing challenges for the last several years, and my goal is to keep the officers and professional staff we currently have while attracting the next generation to come and serve our community. One way we can improve in this area is to ensure our employees have the training and tools that they need to do their job, and that includes wellness assistance. The work we do takes a large emotional toll, and it’s my responsibility to ensure officers are supported in every way.

Where did the idea for the Juvenile Diversion Program come from?

It was my first week as the commander of the Southwest District, and I was tasked with starting a pilot program involving juvenile pre-arrest diversion. The reason behind it is grounded in research showing that kids have a better rate of success when they completely avoid the criminal justice system and are diverted from it rather than entering it, even for a single minor violation.

I was put in touch with other community partners involved in that work, including juvenile probation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis. Together, we embarked on figuring out what the program looked like. I had a big part in developing it and, later, helped expand it to other service districts.

How does that program work?

When our police officers are dealing with a low-risk youth for a nonviolent offense, we refer them to the Boys & Girls Clubs instead of taking them to juvenile detention. They receive a one-year membership, and the club partners with other community-based organizations to provide additional support for their entire family. That includes siblings, both older and younger, who can also attend the club during that year. Transportation is provided, along with mental health services, educational assistance, tutoring, career exploration days, and opportunities to attend events these kids might not otherwise have access to.

We have numerous success stories. There was a young lady referred to the program in 2021 who was heading down a not-so-good path. She got connected to the program, turned her life around, and has now been offered a full ride to Ball State University.

So when you’re not working, what do you do to relax?

I really enjoy birdwatching. I’ve set up bird feeders with cameras so I can keep an eye on them even when I’m on the go. My wife, IMPD captain Lindsey Terry, and I have 16-year-old twins, a son and a daughter, and two dogs. We love spending time together, whether it’s taking the dogs for a walk or playing frisbee, football, or basketball. I’m also a longtime Indiana Fever fan. I’ve been attending games since the early days, when the stadium was mostly empty. Watching the team’s journey over the past couple of decades has been incredible.

What kind of dogs do you have?

Oh, this is kind of comical. I have a 90-pound boxer and an 8-pound Yorkshire terrier. The Yorkie is in charge.

What are your favorite spots around Indy?

We enjoy the Canal Walk, the Monon, and the Fall Creek Trail. Certainly, for our boxer, his favorite place is Eagle Creek Park for the trails. As far as restaurants, I like to sneak off to Sahm’s Place. St. Elmo is our go-to for special occasions, and Cooper’s Hawk Winery has amazing food. Lindsey and I made reservations for Valentine’s dinner at Cooper’s Hawk, but we didn’t want to go on the actual day because of the crowds, so we went the day after. Our daughter had plans, so we asked our son if he wanted to come with us, even though we assumed it’d be the last thing he’d want to do. But he loves the food so much that he shocked us by tagging along.

Are you and Lindsey teaching them how to drive?

We did, and let’s say it was … entertaining. The next mission is to teach our daughter how to drive a five-speed manual transmission, which is a lost art these days.