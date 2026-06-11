AESTHETICIAN KIM ESPICH considers champagne a form of self-care, so it’s only fitting that her latest business endeavor branches out into bubbly. Tucked into an intimate corner of the same Carmel property that houses her Kurr Med Spa, The Champagne Society casts a romantic spell with candlelit ambiance and sparkling wines by the bottle, flight, or glass. A short food menu includes caviar, charcuterie, and chocolate truffles. “We’ll keep adjusting the menu to share things we’ve personally tasted and enjoyed,” Espich says.

Open on Friday and Saturday evenings (and for private parties by appointment), the speakeasy has a mere 25 seats that tend to fill up fast. No detail has been overlooked. Espich and her husband, Chad Helm, filled the space with antique furnishings and art. Make sure to toast “Mr. Bubbles,” the portrait of a dapper aristocratic squirrel that hangs on the front wall.

228 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-288-1705