A Recipe For CBD Snickerdoodles, Because We Suspect You May Need To Chill
CBD may have a reputation for helping with everything from anxiety to chronic pain, but it’s not exactly known for its great flavor. Elevate Bakery founder Rebecca Raffle set out to change that, working with local chemists to develop a proprietary, flavorless CBD powder that can be incorporated into any ingredient or recipe. With her CBD isolate, she’s been able to achieve the rare feat of creating CBD treats that actually taste good. Raffle shared her recipe for snickerdoodles, one of the most popular items on her bakery’s menu. All CBD spices and sugars in the recipe can be purchased for pickup or shipment from Elevate Bakery.
Yield: Approximately 33 cookies
Total CBD Cannabis: 50 mg/per cookie; 1,650 mg total in batch
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces unsalted butter, softened
- 1 ½ cups granulated sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 ¾ cups flour
- 2 teaspoons cream of tartar
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 65 grams Elevate CBD isolate powder
- 2 tablespoons Elevate CBD cannabis cinnamon
- ¼ cup Elevate CBD cannabis sugar
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Line baking sheets with silicone mats or parchment paper; set aside.
- In a bowl, sift together flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and CBD isolate powder; set aside.
- In a mixer using a paddle attachment, combine butter, salt and sugar. Mix until light and fluffy, approximately two to three minutes.
- Add the eggs, then vanilla, and mix for one to two minutes until smooth.
- Add the flour mixture into the bowl and mix until the dough comes together, approximately one to two minutes.
- Chill the dough in the refrigerator for at least one hour, or overnight. (This will help with scooping the dough and preventing the cookies from spreading too thin in the oven.)
- After the dough has chilled, take a small bowl and combine the remaining ¼ cup of CBD sugar and the CBD cinnamon.
- Use a small ice cream scoop to portion the dough equally into individual cookies. (Between 1 ½ and 2 tablespoons of raw dough per cookie.)
- Roll all of the dough into small balls.
- Roll each ball of dough in the cinnamon sugar mixture, covering the dough completely.
- Place each ball about two inches apart on the prepared baking sheets.
- Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, rotating the sheet tray after 4 minutes, until the cookies are set in the center and begin to crack (they will not brown).
- Remove from the oven; let the cookies rest on the pan for about a minute, then move to a cooling rack.
- Enjoy! You should feel relaxed and “chill” in about 25 minutes.