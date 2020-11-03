A Recipe For CBD Snickerdoodles, Because We Suspect You May Need To Chill

CBD may have a reputation for helping with everything from anxiety to chronic pain, but it’s not exactly known for its great flavor. Elevate Bakery founder Rebecca Raffle set out to change that, working with local chemists to develop a proprietary, flavorless CBD powder that can be incorporated into any ingredient or recipe. With her CBD isolate, she’s been able to achieve the rare feat of creating CBD treats that actually taste good. Raffle shared her recipe for snickerdoodles, one of the most popular items on her bakery’s menu. All CBD spices and sugars in the recipe can be purchased for pickup or shipment from Elevate Bakery.

Yield: Approximately 33 cookies

Total CBD Cannabis: 50 mg/per cookie; 1,650 mg total in batch

Ingredients:

8 ounces unsalted butter, softened

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 ¾ cups flour

2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 teaspoon baking soda

65 grams Elevate CBD isolate powder

2 tablespoons Elevate CBD cannabis cinnamon

¼ cup Elevate CBD cannabis sugar

Instructions: